The following World Cup participant is fixed: Iran can no longer take Qatar ticket

Iran can no longer participate in the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year. Croatian coach Dragan Skocic’s team, 53, celebrated a decisive 1-0 win (0-0) at home against Iraq in Tehran on Thursday in order to buy an early ticket. As the new leaders in Group A of the third round of Asian qualifiers, the Iranians can no longer be eliminated from one of the first two places to qualify for direct participation in the World Cup. Show

Iran has 19 points after seven matches. South Korea is in second place with 17 points. The United Arab Emirates is in third place – eligible for the Intercontinental Playoffs – with nine points. With three matches remaining, they can no longer match the Iranians’ 19 points. Porto player Mehdi Tarimi scored the famous goal in the 48th minute in front of about 10,000 spectators at Azadi Stadium to win at home against Iraq. This will be Iran’s third consecutive World Cup participation.

Saudi Arabia leads the Asian qualifiers, Group B, ahead of Japan and Australia. The three teams will play for two fixed qualifying spots and the playoff place between them. Oman, China, and Vietnam split to form a triumvirate.



Europe: Germany, Denmark, Croatia, Belgium, France, Serbia, Spain, England, Switzerland, the Netherlands Asia/Australia: Qatar, Iran South America: Brazil, Argentina