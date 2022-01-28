A dream book about upcoming holidays

vivid stories Claudia Forger

From a Scandinavian beach house to a villa on the Aegean Sea to a pure gem in the Balearic Islands – in the new picture book “Space and Time” you’ll discover unusual homes and apartments to rent. There is also plenty of inspiration for your interior décor.

If you are planning your next vacation or just want to indulge in waiting, take a look at the latest version of «Architecture Holiday Edition» Recommended. In 232 pages rich in illustrations, one mentally travels through Europe and discovers 27 architectural beauties, which of course also stand out in terms of interior design.

The perfect book for anyone interested in exclusive and one-of-a-kind vacation homes or looking for inspiration for their home or business projects.

27 houses entered the new issue of "Space and Time". The book is accompanied by a magazine depicting architects and hosts.

These three facilities are particularly eye-catching while reading:

Villa Single 30 in Mallorca

This stunning villa with its concrete cube, huge panoramic windows and infinity pool culminates on a steep hillside just above the harbor in the fishing village of Port de Soller in Mallorca.

The house is located on a steep slope in the coastal town of Port de Soller in Mallorca. (Photo: PD)

Like the outside, the interior space has also been reduced and kept simple, and the three bedrooms and the open-plan living area match the clean and sophisticated interior design. You can inquire and book a holiday home for 6 people on the platform holiday architecture.

Tiny house in Graubünden

This is located in the small village of Graubünden in Larsch at 1521 meters above sea level little house With its amazing architecture. On an area of ​​24 square metres, it offers a charming vacation getaway for two. It has a seating area with a dining area and a kitchenette. Nothing seems overcrowded here because the room is open to the roof and fully glazed to the valley side.

Tiny House forms an elegant ensemble with Pensiun Laresch. (Photo: PD)

You sleep in a gallery in the gables above the bathroom, and from the bed you can enjoy a wonderful view of the panoramic mountain view. When the weather is fine, you sit on the balcony – outdoor square bench with a great view.

Beach villa on the Baltic Sea

This is in a unique location right on a pier on the Baltic Sea Domizil It has a deep red brick facade. In front you have a view of the bathing bay, and in the back you have a wide view of the Baltic Sea and a nature reserve. But the location is not only special: the interiors have panoramic windows that extend over the entire front and rear facade, and if you open the sliding doors, the sea breeze blows right through the house.

The cubic building is clad in dark red bricks. It and the large glass facades give the building a special character. (Photo: PD)

Colors, patterns and colorful materials prevail in the interior. Play with different furniture styles. The ideal accommodation for a larger family of up to seven people can stay in four bedrooms.