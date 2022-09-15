The first trailer for the Netflix adaptation of the Stephen King story!

Netflix has finally released a file The first official trailer for Mr. Harrigan’s phonethe next movie that will exclusively hit the platform on October 5.

The film is written and directed by John Lee Hancock, and is based on one of the stories Collected in Stephen King’s novel If I BleedThe twelfth excerpt from the author’s short stories arrived on May 12, 2020 in Italy. The collection consists of 4 unpublished stories.

Jayden Martell will star in the new Netflix movie (He. She) And Donald Sutherland (Invasion of corpse thieves). Mr. Harrigan’s Telephone was produced by Blumhouse and Ryan Murphy. The film joins a number of other King adaptations for the platform, such as Gerald’s Game (directed by Mike Flanagan), 1922 (directed by Zach Helditch) and In the Tall Grass (directed by Vincenzo Natale).

Read the synopsis: When Craig (Jaden Martell), a small-town boy, befriends Mr. Harrigan (Donald Sutherland), an elderly and lonely billionaire, the two begin to form an unlikely bond thanks to their love of books and reading. After Mr. Harrigan dies, Craig will find that he is able to Communicate with his friend from the grave via his cell phone.”

To say goodbye, we remind you that Stephen King has bid farewell to the world of IT.