The first case of monkeypox has been detected in Switzerland

This content was published on May 22, 2022 – 09:30

Geneva, May 22 (EFE). – Swiss health authorities have reported the first case detected in the country of monkeypox, a disease that has so far been diagnosed in 92 patients in 12 other non-endemic countries, mostly in Europe.

Swiss national television RTS reported that the case was confirmed on Friday in the central canton of Bern, of a person exposed to the virus abroad.

The patient is isolated at home, while attempts are made to trace his contacts to inform them of infection and analyze possible chains of transmission.

The disease, which is endemic to eastern and central Africa, is less dangerous than traditional smallpox (which was eradicated globally 40 years ago) and usually presents with a high temperature that quickly leads to a rash, especially on the face.

The World Health Organization (WHO) indicated today that it has not yet been possible to determine the source and route of infection of the current outbreak, from which it expects more cases to emerge.

Transmission occurs through contact with wounds, body fluids, droplets and contaminated materials, and the incubation period is usually six to thirteen days, although it can be up to three weeks. EFE

abc / rml

