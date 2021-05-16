MotoGP is canceled in Finland – AZERTAG

Baku, 15 May AZERTAC

The MotoGP World Championship premiere at the KymiRing circuit in Finland should wait another year. Due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 races planned for July 11, 2021 on Friday were canceled by the World Motorcycle Federation (FIM).

Alternatively, the Red Bull Arena interferes with Spielberg, which, as the previous year, has become the stage for a double header. From August 6 to 8, the new race will be the Grand Prix of Styria. One week later (from August 13 to 15), the Austrian Grand Prix will take place as planned.

According to FIM, the reason for canceling the race in Finland is the travel difficulties as a result of the epidemic. This week marks the second major cancellation in motorsports in Finland, after the World Rallycross Championships canceled a planned race there.

The MotoGP motorcycle premiere on the new KymiRing is now scheduled for 2022. The contract with the organizers has also been extended for one year, so that the race is now secured until 2026.

FIFA also announced a positive truth for the fans in Austria. In coordination with the local authorities, a limited number of spectators will be accepted into the races at Spielberg depending on the current situation.