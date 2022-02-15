Rafa Nadal’s surprise message revealed in Australia

Rafael Nadal conquered in Australian Open His 21st Grand Slam title, a record. This came after an epic comeback against the Russians Daniel Medvedev at the end. At the age of 35, the man from Manaco triumphed for the second time in Melbourne, making his debut in 2009. After a few weeks of avoiding withdrawal due to an injury to his left foot and spending a few uncomfortable days before the flight after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Spaniard lived another magical story in his long and successful career. She was mostly welcomed by her colleagues, competitors or not.

Among his most devoted Polish fans Iga Sweatk, whose nickname, like that of the Balearic Islands, is Christmas in Spanish. The Polish tennis player was surprised at the Roland Garros tournament in October 2020 (in the fall due to the epidemic) declaring herself a champion, sharing the honor with the King of Paris and Mud.

He fulfilled his desire to communicate with him through third parties, because he did not dare in the locker room.

Now, during her participation in Dubai, she revealed another experience with her sports star, who pleasantly surprised her during the last Australian Open, which she was looking forward to until she lost in the semi-final against the American. Daniel Collins. It happened on Thursday of the second week of the tournament, before he defeated Rafael Nadal of Italy in the semi-finals. Matteo Berrettinion Friday, and beat Daniil Medvedev in the final on Sunday.

“A big surprise and it shows that Rafa Nadal is standing on the ground”

Swiatek revealed on Monday in Dubai that he received an inspirational message on his mobile phone from Rafa Nadal following his elimination. “I was surprised because he definitely has a busy life and is self-centered. I don’t know how great players share experiences. It’s so amazing that he can send a message to someone like me. It shows he’s putting his feet on the ground, I think,” says the Top Ten. Polish in her appearance in the press room in Dubai WTA 500Collected in this emirate journalist Reem Abu Al-Lail.

“The day after the loss I wanted to work even harder. Nadal had a lot to do with it.”

Nadal details “Really inspiring. Although I wasn’t really angry and sad after my match against Daniel because I know she played perfectly, Rafa’s message motivated me. The day after the loss I wanted to get back on track and work hard. Nadal’s message has a lot to do about That. He is a great example for all of us,” she stressed on her happiness with this association with her fellow Spaniard.