The Finnish Prime Minister describes the Turkish action as strict

Helsinki. The Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has the order Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Against ten ambassadors, including the one in charge of Finland, they were described as cruel. “This is a very unfortunate situation,” Marin told YLE Radio Sunday.

And Erdogan announced, on Saturday, that he had ordered the ambassadors to declare them persona non grataAfter demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala.

Finland also calls for the release of Osman Kavala

“We have considered it important to respect and comply with the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights, and so we have called for the release of this human rights activist,” Marin said.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the ambassadors of Germany, the United States and eight other countries persona non grata.

The European Court of Human Rights requested Kavala’s release in 2019. The court ruled that with his imprisonment he must be silenced, there is no evidence of a criminal offence. The Turkish government denies that the arrest was a political act.

A diplomat who is declared persona non grata is usually not allowed to stay in the host country. The rating is influenced by ambassadors from the USA, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway and New Zealand. Marin said Finland was waiting for more details from Turkey before “drawing any conclusions”.