The Finnish Grand Prix postponed until 2023

The FIM and MotoGP promoter Dorna announced on Wednesday that the Finnish MotoGP Grand Prix, which was tentatively scheduled to be the 12th round of the season on July 10, 2022, has been cancelled.

“The smoothing work is underway on the circuit and the geopolitical situation in the region,” located about a hundred kilometers from the Russian border, led to the cancellation of this race that should have taken place in Kosala (southeast), justifying in. Statement by the FIM, Dorna and the International Federation of Racing Teams (IRTA for English acronym, which brings together teams at the highest sporting level).

Finland and its Swedish neighbor recently decided to join NATO due to the Russian attack on Ukraine, an option Moscow criticized.

KymiRing, named after the nearby Kymi River, is a new circuit, located about a hundred kilometers northeast of the capital Helsinki, and another hundred kilometers from the Russian border, which was supposed to host the first motorcycle race on Finnish territory in 40 years since.

With a length of 4.5 kilometers, consisting of 21 bends and 1.1 kilometers respectively, the longest in Europe, the circuit will have to wait a year before making its MotoGP debut.

Between the Dutch tests at Assen on June 26 and the UK at Silverstone on August 7, there will be no grand prix, in the 2022 season which will now feature just 20 circuits.

