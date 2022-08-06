The Fate of the Ninja Turtles: The Movie, streaming on Netflix today

Fate of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie and the Animated Return of Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Donatello arrives as of today August 5, 2022 live on Netflix!

Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Donatello return to the action and resume their teenage stunts in this comedy adventure that raises the bar like never before. The Turtles are tested when a mysterious character named Casey Jones arrives from the future to warn the mutant brothers of an impending invasion by the galaxy’s most dangerous alien force: the Kranj! Will the four be able to fulfill their destiny as heroes or will they be overwhelmed by their youthful weaknesses?

Fate of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Movie Poster

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is the title of an animated series by Nickelodeon, in the fourth all heavily inspired by historical characters created by Eastman and Laird in 1984. In detail this show presented more than famous turtles with always new features compared With “historical” features, and all this will also be visible in Fate of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The film directed by Ant Ward and Andy Soriano – the same authors of the series – written by Tony Gama-Lobo and Rebecca May.