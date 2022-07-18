The fall of the leader of the FARC defection, nicknamed “Rocky”

The operation was carried out by the army and police on Saturday night in the urban area of ​​Tibu, where “Rocky” served as leaders of the urban militia.





politeness | And it was “Rocky” who led the urban patrols of the 33rd Front in this city



The Colombian general forces, nicknamed “Rocky”, have killed the leader of the splinter “FARC” front operating in Catatumbo, northeast of the country, the government announced on Sunday.

“Alias ​​’Roque’, leader of the Gaor (remaining organized armed group) E-33 of FARC defectors in Tipu, Norte de Santander, has fallen,” Colombia President Ivan Duque said in a message on his Twitter. account.

According to the president, “this criminal was intended to intimidate the civilian population and was neutralized thanks to the joint and coordinated action of our general force.”

The operation was carried out by the army and police on Saturday evening in the urban area of ​​Tibu, where “Rocki” served as leaders of the city militia, according to Major General Omar Esteban Sepulveda.

According to local media, the alias “Rocky” is the one who led the urban patrols of the 33rd Front in this town, and the arrest took place after videos spread last Thursday of dissidents wearing camouflage clothes and opponents’ armbands in front of the mayor of the municipality. Tibú office, which means his control of the territory.

In other municipalities of Catatumbo, other videos of dissident groups or the National Liberation Army (ELN) walking the streets or entering bars and pool halls, greeting and intimidating residents, have also circulated.

Get information instantly on your cell phone. Join the Diario Primicia group on WhatsApp at Through the following link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/IRw6IXFYgK25m8tLpx3lKk

We’re also on Telegram as DiarioPrimicia, join us here: https://t.me/diarioprimicia