The European Union, the Digital Parliament and Ukraine in July plenary session.

Resumption of the activity of the plenary session of the European Parliament. From Monday, MEPs will meet to approve – or not agree – the Digital Services and Digital Markets Act (Digital Markets Act). The regulations, referred to by the Chamber, are “aimed at regulating the digital landscape and limiting the unfair practices of digital platforms, increasing their responsibility and protecting users from harmful and illegal content.”

On Tuesday, representatives of the European Parliament will proceed to a vote on the report on mental health in the world of digital work, which, in the Chamber’s ambitions, should call on both the European Commission and member states to take action on recognizing mental health as a priority on the European political agenda.

In the wake of rising food and energy prices, MEPs will debate on Tuesday the use of EU funds to support European citizens and a tax on the profits of energy companies.

On Wednesday, once again, the European Parliament will decide on the European Commission’s plan aimed at classifying nuclear energy and gas as sustainable from an environmental point of view. According to this proposal, the projects in question could benefit from EU funding. The plan was opposed by MEPs from the Committees on Economic Affairs (ECON) and Environment (ENVI).

Also on the agenda is a discussion of granting Ukraine’s candidate status to the European Union with representatives of the Council and the European Commission.

The intervention of the Czech Prime Minister, Petr Fiala, who called for sharing the program and priorities of the Czech presidency with MEPs, was also identified. In fact, since July 1, the Czech Republic holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union for a period of six months.

Other items on the agenda in the plenary include the issue of EU enlargement in the Western Balkans, Croatia’s adoption of the euro, protests against abortion legislation in the United States, women’s poverty in Europe, and relations between extremist parties in the European Union and the Russian Federation.

