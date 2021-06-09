The European Union and the United States of America want to resolve the conflict

The draft declaration of the summit being circulated in Brussels shows that the EU hopes to resolve two issues simultaneously.

(Photo: dpa)

Flags of the United States and the European Union

Brussels The reputation of the European Union has been severely damaged during the months of the pandemic. A recent survey by the European Council on Foreign Relations showed a significant loss of confidence, especially in major European countries such as France, Italy and Germany. The EU needs a sense of accomplishment, and it badly needs it.

So US President Joe Biden’s visit to Brussels next week is very useful. The European Union Commission hopes to resolve the trade disputes that Biden inherited from his predecessor, Donald Trump. “We can see that Washington is taking a very cooperative approach to the EU,” David McAllister (CDU), chair of the EU Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, praised.

The draft declaration of the summit being circulated in Brussels shows that the European side hopes to solve two issues simultaneously: the struggle over subsidies for aircraft manufacturers. Boeing And the Airbus Until this summer, and into December, the dispute over US tariffs on steel and aluminum.