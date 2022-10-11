The Escazu Agreement was ratified by the Colombian Congress – Congress – Politics

plenary meeting of Parliament Monday approved the draft under which the agreement escazusigned in 2019 by the government of Evan Duque, but not ratified by the last Congress.

The vote was “no” and 121 votes in favor of ratifying the agreement after more than two and a half hours of debate.

What was not achieved in three years was achieved in 63 days. The first thanks to the Colombian youth”, commented the Minister of Environment, Susana Mohamed, and said that from now on they start working on its implementation.

The discussion was full of controversy. The opposition denounced that witchcraft was practiced in bars and finally Radical change, the democratic centerMarilyn Castillo and Miguel Polo Polo left the building.

They argued that there were no guarantees and that they would not vote on a draft that had not been adequately discussed.

“The only ones here who have no guarantees are our community and environmental leaders. Many of them are no longer here to witness what we hope will be a historic event,” the spokesperson said. Caroline Giraldo.

The congresswoman added that “the agreement does not concern some parties or certain sectors. It represents sustainable development, it is a country issue.”

This agreement defines the implementation in Latin America and the Caribbean of the rights to public participation in environmental decision-making processes. They are also fundamental to protecting environmental leaders.

The Democratic Center, which submitted a negative paper, confirms that there are already laws in our country and cases responsible for protecting the environment.

From that side, they emphasized “not to open the door to international jurisdictions when we in Colombia have institutions that must comply effectively with the assumptions and approaches that the Escazu Convention wants to bring.”

On the other hand, Cambio Radical sought to postpone the discussion, but the plenary rejected this proposal, arguing that it had already been widely discussed.

“It is the only international treaty that talks about protecting environmental leaders. Fortunately we have not postponed this discussion, and it cannot be postponed for any reason,” the spokesperson said.

developing…