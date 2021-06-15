The epic of Switzerland between Baku and Rome, an ally of Italy

Remo Froller. EFE / EPA / JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT



Rome, June 14 (EFE). – The journey that Switzerland experienced to reach Rome from Baku, with a trip that took more than six hours, is an ally of Italy on time on Wednesday at the Olympic Stadium, corresponding to the second. Group A day in the European Cup.

The Swiss made their debut in Baku in a 1-1 draw with Wales, and had to travel 4,400 kilometers to travel to Rome, the scene of the second day of the group stage.

Vladimir Petkovic’s men arrived in Rome on Sunday and will be training these days at the Tri Fontane Sports Center to prepare for a match where they need points to boost their chances of making the round.

Their movement was noticeably more complex than that of Italy, whose three group-stage matches are played at Olympique in Rome and centered at Technical Center Coverciano in Florence.

Roberto Mancini’s team were able to return to Coverciano on the same Friday night, after their impressive debut with a 3-0 win over Turkey, on a 90-minute ride on a high-speed train.

Zuri have decided to prepare for the European Cup matches at their “home” in Coverciano and will travel to Rome on Tuesday on the eve of the match against Switzerland.

It will be a duel on the bench between Mancini and Petkovic, who knows the Italian capital well after managing Lazio from 2012 to 2014.

During his tenure, the Swiss coach won the Italian Cup, winning the final match at the Olympique against Roma.

Italy currently leads Group A alone, with three points, ahead of Switzerland and Wales by one point, and Turkey, at the bottom of the list with zero points.

Mancini’s team will mathematically qualify for the round of 16 if they beat Switzerland, a day before the match.