The Ukrainian army inflicted heavy losses on the enemy near the village of Pavlevka in the Bakhmut region. After an unsuccessful storm, the enemy retreated, the Ukrainian General Staff announced in its report on the situation on June 26 (until 6:00 pm).

According to the General Staff, the enemy used mortars, barrels and rocket-propelled grenades against Ukrainian positions in the Bakhmut region near Mykolaivka, Berestov, Pokrovsky, Kudima and New York.

In the Donetsk region, the enemy, with the support of artillery, is trying to block the city of Leschansk from the south. He took over the civilian and military infrastructure near Lysychansk, Vernyokamyanka and Loskutivka. There was an air raid near Vovchoyarivka. In support of offensive operations, the enemy reinforced artillery units.

In the Slovensk region, the occupiers bombarded the areas around the villages of Nova Dmitrievka, Debrevny, Velika Komishovakha, Dolina and Redny. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled enemy storms in the Dolina, Korolka and Masanivka regions.

In the Kharkiv region, the enemy bombarded the vicinity of the villages of Russky Tishki, Shebeil, Chuhiv, Zolochev and Musipanov with battle tanks and artillery. The occupiers launched air raids near Gaorsk, Dementievka and Zamolevka. He tried to improve his tactical position at Dementijwka with offensive actions, but to no avail.

In the Southern Bug area, the enemy tried to regain control of the village of Potemkine, but was unsuccessful and retreated.

The Russian blockade of the northwestern part of the Black Sea continues.

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, the occupiers carry out so-called “candidacy measures” against the local population.

According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflict losses on the enemy in all combat zones. This is why the occupiers want to avoid fighting at all costs. Against the background of the refusal of a large number of invaders, withdrawn to restore combat ability, to return to Ukraine, the commanders of some units imposed a ban on soldiers’ vacations. ”