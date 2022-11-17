The economy in the Thun region is facing challenges

According to the Thun Oberland Economics Association, according to the survey, companies are always faced with new tasks. The first companies are struggling to survive.
More than 105 member companies participated in the Economic Survey Fall Participate in 2022.
Compared to the last survey in the spring of 2022, wage metrics for the coming year are now also recorded.
wage and job measures
Due to the shortage of skilled labor, some companies are forced to increase wages in order to retain employees in their own company.
If one calculates the pay increases for the individual jobs of the survey respondents, the average pay scale of 1.1 percent corresponds to reality.
In the current fiscal year, some companies have had to cut jobs (-59). This is a record compared to many previous years.
On the other hand, new jobs (+150) have been created in other companies.
Companies will continue to cut jobs
For the next year, the same companies want to make more massive job expansions. But the difficulty lies in recruiting the required specialists.
The statement by some companies that they will cut more jobs shows that there are currently winners and losers.
According to the companies’ comments, some companies are already struggling to survive.
More apprenticeships will be created
Fortunately, companies want to offer more training places for next summer.
Unfortunately, finding interns here is very difficult. The figures show that about a fifth of the apprenticeship positions on offer cannot be filled.
Order status and purchase costs
Regarding the status of orders, a third of the companies surveyed expect growth, half plan for an almost stable fiscal year, and 17 percent of companies expect a decrease in orders.
Compared to spring, when there were still problems with procurement and an increase in prices for needed goods and materials, it is now energy Added new cost drivers.
Massive energy shortages are driving energy costs to record levels.
Inflation is still low
Because of the many increases in cost (wage measures, energy costs or material costs), sales prices have to be increased.
The result inflation It is still relatively modest in Switzerland compared to other countries.
But it can be assumed that there will be an increase here. It is not currently possible to predict whether the Swiss economy will fall into recession or not.
It is important to keep jobs
The framework conditions of the companies have deteriorated significantly as a result of the political events and have brought with them new tasks for the management of the company almost every day.
It is therefore important for the continued existence and functioning of corporations that politicians at all levels (federal, cantonal, municipal) do not place any further obstacles.
The ideas discussed, for example, during the town planning review in Tun, do great harm to the local economy.
Church tax is being questioned
Each survey asks an additional question on a political topic.
In this survey, the association wanted to know what companies think about the abolition of the church tax for legal entities.
Only 13 percent want to keep the tax as before. 44 percent want to eliminate this tax without replacement – just as normal people do once they move out.
The next economic survey scheduled for spring 2023
Many companies want either a voluntary church tax or a Social Security contribution instead of a church tax.
The canton of Bern is one of the few that still imposes a church tax on legal entities in its current form.
The next economic survey will be conducted by the economics association Thun Oberland in spring 2023.
