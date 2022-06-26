The Duchess of Cambridge in action! Kate Middleton celebrates Armed Forces Day in the UK, while wearing a tank in military uniform | people | entertainment

Kate Middleton He paid tribute to the brave men and women on duty to celebrate Armed Forces Day in the UK. The Duchess of Cambridge40, you use the account Instagram which he shares with Prince William (Tweet embed) to write a personal message for the occasion.

She also shared new photos of herself helping to visit A british army base In November last year, when he visited the Pirbright Training Academy to meet new recruits.

In a heartfelt message, he wrote: “Today, on Armed Forces Day, William and I would like to pay tribute to the brave men and women, past and present, who have served in all our armed forces, at sea, on land, and in the United States, in the air, here in the Kingdom United States and around the world. Thank you for everything you and your family have sacrificed to keep us safe.”

She added: ‘Last year I had the honor to spend some time with BritishArmy to see how they train working personnel and new recruits.

Photo: instagram.com/dukeandduchessofcambridge

“It was great to see the many important and diverse roles that the military plays day in and day out to protect us all, and I look forward to learning more about RoyalNavy and RoyalAirForceUK in due course.”

To prove that she personally posted the letter, she signed it with the letter “C”, which is Catherine’s first name.

The Duchess, who celebrated her husband’s 40th birthday earlier this week, appeared with a shy smile in one photo wearing a helmet, and in others she met soldiers in formation.

Armed Forces Day is held in The last Saturday of June every yearTo commemorate the men and women who have served or are currently serving in the British Armed Forces.

Kate proved it again Likes to participate in the event Earlier this week when he was having a good time over a beer during a visit to Cambridge with Prince William.