The Dominican Party will question the director of the government program

The decision was announced on Thursday at a press conference held at the headquarters of that political organization in the capital, in which a number of members of the political committee participated: Johnny Pujols, Winston Santos and Frank Olivares, along with Enid Gill from the Secretary of Social Affairs. Inclusion and Claudia Rita Abreu, from Gender and Equity

“We announce that in the coming days, our deputies will present an appeal to those responsible for social protection programs to confront and explain how to solve the disaster of the Supérate Program and the National Institute for Student Welfare (Inabie),” read a statement read by Pujols.

Likewise, the document indicated that Reyes would have to convincingly explain “the biggest fraud in the history of social software,” referring to a notorious case of Supérate Card fraud, which helps the poor, and which society doubts.

He pointed out that Enabi should be held accountable in the face of the administrative disaster and corruption scandals due to irregular bids and the apparent deterioration of the institution’s programs.

The party leader said it was time to respond to the answers, to provide certainty in the face of the crisis, and “the movement will be on the side of the people, exposing the lies of this government, and contributing from our position to building, despite the situation, a better future.” For all Dominicans.

For his part, Santos expressed concern about the deterioration and decline of social investment by the current administration of the Modern Revolutionary Party, rather than the expansion of the welfare state.

Finally, Olivares argued that measures implemented by that party when it was in power, to mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic, prevented 600,000 people from falling into poverty.

jha / ema