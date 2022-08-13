The disappearance of a 14-year-old boy from Kelheim – Kelheim – News

August 13, 2022
The city of Kelheim.Police are looking for a 14-year-old from Kelheim. The boy was last seen on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Now the police are asking the public for help.
14-year-old Lukas Reichel has been missing since Wednesday. His mother had last phoned her son that afternoon. However, he did not appear at home after the interview.
By train to Ingolstadt
According to the police, he can no longer be contacted by phone.
The first investigations by the police showed that the young man rode his bike to the train station in Saale and took a train there towards Ingolstadt.
According to the police, the missing person is about 1.75 meters tall, strong and has short curly dark blond hair. He speaks German with a Bavarian accent.
Anyone who has seen Lukas Reichl or can provide information on the youth’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police in Kelheim Kelheim, tel. (09441) 50420 or another police station.
