The day Guillermo Vilas got emotional in Australia

William Villas He scored all kinds of achievements throughout his career as a tennis player. Won 62 Grand Prix titlesThe Masters Championship and four Grand Slam titles: Roland Garros 1977, the 1977 US Open, and the 1978 and 1979 Australian Open.

The last two were not in Melbourne Park where the first Grand Slam was held at present, But in Koyong, the place where the grass-court dispute took place.

In 2009, thirty years after these two great achievements, Vilas returned to Koyong for the first time and toured the stadium And the courts in which he devoted himself. They are no longer grass, but cement, and I got excited

“I was born wanting to win in this place. I’d like to touch the net a little bit…what a barbarian”, While recording the note for ESPN Remember, Miguel Simon told me, moments before the breakup: “I’ve never felt so emotional in front of the camera…I’ve never seen it before.”

For the journalist, that was a special moment, too. This is how he remembered it in a note with La Nacion: “It was almost a religious experience. It was never easy for Guillermo to penetrate emotionally; he spoke a lot but at the same time stopped certain aspects. And on that day he let go. At last, he approached the court where he devoted himself: he put his thumb and forefinger of his hand, and passed them over the edge The net crossed the width of the stadium, and he started to cry, remembering that his father, who had never traveled, was with him at that tournament.”