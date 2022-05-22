The Cultural Festival welcomes the sailing of Cartagena de Indias 2022 | Globalism

The great sailing festival, Sail Cartagena de Indias 2022, is back in Cartagena.

Five sailing boats are participating in the event and for a period of five days, people from Cartagena and tourists will be able to meet and participate with more than 1,200 sailors from the crew of these boats, who will present as ambassadors to their countries a part of their culture. and customs.

Admiral Javier James Pinilla, Director of the Almirante Padilla Naval Cadet School, highlighted that the Cartagena de Indias Sail, part of Vilas LatinoAmerica 2022, “occurs every four years and brings together the entire maritime culture around the sail, the maritime culture of our country and our traditions. It will be A nice experience for you to go, meet, take pictures, ask what you want and learn about life at sea. In addition, it will help revitalize the economy, and boost tourism, which is much needed in the city after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Below is the summary of the day.