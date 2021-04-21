The Cuban Club can obtain financing for its restoration. The Jackson House and Italian Club may not do this

The House and Senate have included funding to restore history Tampa Cuban Club In modern budget offers for the room, but for half the required amount.

He. She. Daryl Rawson And representative. Susan Valdes(Both Tampa Bay Democrats have submitted their own funding requests.SF 1699And the HB 3473The Department of Economic Opportunities is asked to $ 1.2 million to help restore the fourth floor of the Cuban Tampa Club in 1917.

But as restrictions tighten this year, both the House and Senate have chosen to do so Allocation of only $ 600,000 For a restoration project – half of the expected cost. Based on funding requests, the country bears the full estimated cost, with no other funding sources listed for specific renovations.

Lawmakers in Tampa Bay have demanded the money, to no avail It has been restored for several years now. The aim of the project is to reduce water leakage in the building by replacing Juliet’s systems for gutters, pedestrian roofs, windows, doors and balconies in the ballroom area of ​​the fourth floor, in addition to painting the building and replacing rotten wood.

It will also be used to replace and upgrade the building’s old elevator, including adding an external entrance to better accommodate people with disabilities.

The current building is listed in National Register of Historic Places, It was built in 1917 after a fire destroyed the first club a year earlier. The 4-storey yellow brick building with neoclassical design elements is located on the original site and is used as an entertainment venue as well as an educational and cultural center.

Other historic buildings in the area may not be fortunate enough to be funded this year.

Funding the restoration of Historic Tampa Jackson Ruming House, Built in 1901, it was excluded from the first exhibitions of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. However, House fully included the funding in its second and final show. Now it’s up to the Senate to decide.

Rawson e Rep. Diane Hart Enter credit requests (SF 1010, HB 3759), Which required $ 500,000 to continue the ongoing renovation and restoration work of the building. The legislator approved the same amount of funding for the project last year. Restoration began in September 2020.

State funding will account for roughly a third of the cost of ongoing renovations. The remainder of the funding is provided by private donors, as required, including the owner of Tampa Bay Lightning Jeff Finnick Who donated $ 1 million to the cause in November 2019.

According to the request, the restoration is considered “necessary for her survival”. The historic building deteriorated rapidly over the past decade after it was closed in 1989. City officials declared the structure unsafe and fenced.

The Old Guest House, also listed on the US National Register of Historic Places, is one of the few remnants of the Jim Crow era during which African Americans were not permitted to be in hotels and rental homes sponsored by white clients.

The 24-room building houses historical figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., Ella Fitzgerald, Cap Callaway, Billie Holiday And the Nat “King” Cole.

In another request (SF 2063From Rawson, the Senator is asking for $ 2 million Tampa Italian Club. According to the request, the club needs more restoration and renovation work to make the building live up to the current law. Last year, the club received $ 1 million from the state for restoration. Government funding will account for approximately 81% of the total, with $ 455,104 from private donors. However, neither the House nor the Senate has included funding in any offer yet, and at such exorbitant rates it is likely to be ruled out this year. The Italian Club Building is a recorded historical landmark and the oldest Italian organization of its kind in the United States, built in 1918 and remains a meeting place, entertainment venue and cultural space. The building was designed by award-winning Tampa architects Liu Elliott And the B.. Bonvoy, Who also designed the Cuban Club.



