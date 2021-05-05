It will take place in Australia and New Zealand

The The rugby tournament can mainly be played between New Zealand and Australia From August to October, according to New Zealand media with the possibility that Argentina faces the Springboks Outside the countries of Tasmania.

As reported by the New Zealand Herald, The All Blacks will play all three of the Bledisloe Cup matches against the Wallabies on consecutive Saturdays on August 7, 14 and 21.. Two of them will also be part of the Rugby Championship. Wellington, Melbourne and Auckland have been suggested as being the three possible locations, and they are likely to be in that order.



Former NZ rugby coach Mark Robinson indicated that he had it Strong desire to organize the tournament mainly between the two countries And the recent travel bubble through Tasmania, which allowed free movement between countries, allowed it to become a reality.

People said that Sanzar organizers are seeking clarifications about freedom of movement across Tasman, Argentina and South Africa Once the initial border isolation requirements are approved.

The clear intention is that Both Australia and New Zealand host their own tests against the Boks and Pumas Within their own countries.

NZ Rugby’s team is looking to host the Boks event, the 100th meeting between the two main rivals, at Eden Park, with a Pumas clash likely to take place in Dunedin or Hamilton.

The tournament schedule is also set to be introduced by Sanzaar over the next two weeks.