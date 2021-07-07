Cat People: The docuseries about ‘cats’ is available on Netflix, starting today

cat loversNew documentaries from Netflix Focused on cat lovers, it is available from today on the video-on-demand platform to all subscribers.

This is a documentary series in Six episodes, all available for free from today, as different people around the world (individuals we consider to be passionate about cats) tell us how their love for cats has affected their lives.

Cat People is available today on Netflix

For example, there are those who organize birthday parties for house cats, those who have turned them into a goldmine by sharing their lives on the web or those who, for some reason, own cats that “play” musical instruments. Then he thought of creating a band.

“Dogs are man’s best friend, but to many people, cats are just loyal companions, even if they never admit it! Cat People explore our wonderful relationship with felines through the eyes of their owners, who share their amazing and amazing experiences. These people refute negative stereotypes About feline cats as they reveal basic truths about what it means to be associated with these mysterious and fiercely independent creatures.”

This is the trailer for Cat People:

Considering I’m more of a dog type, I think I’ll pass this time. You let me know what Cat People is like once you see it, by commenting below.