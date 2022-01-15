The coach left Australia. He had a medical exemption

croatian tennis coach, Filip Serdarosic, who benefited, like Novak Djokovic, from a medical exemption to enter Australia, is estimated to have been expelled due to the controversy surrounding the world’s number one.

After arriving in Australia with his brother Nino Serdarusic (ranked 246 in the world) before Novak Djokovic, the Croatian coach, informed the website of his country Sportklub.rs That he was summoned by Australian authorities on the same night as the arrival of the Serb, whose visa has been revoked twice and who is waiting in Melbourne to resolve his situation.

If they arrested him, then they should have arrested us as well’,” explained Serdarusic, whose brother did not finally qualify for the Australian Open.

“I had two possibilities: to return home legally or to submit a new visa application,” he added.

“But since 99%, I would have been denied visa, because they decided that the fact that I had covid-19 was no longer a valid argument, I decided to come back because I’m not the size of Novak to fight“, He said.

Cerdarusic, 29, was able to enter Australia thanks to a release from his contract with Covid-19 in October, as was the Serbian star, who was also not vaccinated and tested positive in December.

Czech player Renata Vurakova He also had to leave Australia on January 8 for the same reasons.

Serdarusic defended Djokovic, who hopes to stay in Australia to try to win his 21st Grand Slam title.

“When we applied for the visa, we had to fulfill the conditions. Neither I nor Novak invented this exemption. We played by their rules and we were allowed inIn Australia, he said.

“We only took advantage of the possibility that was made available to us“, he added.

Djokovic, who has never made clear his lack of confidence in a vaccine against the virus, is waiting in Melbourne detention center until his case is finally resolved after his visa was revoked for a second time by the Australian government, which argues that the player poses “health risks”.

