Matthew van der Poel repeats victory and wears yellow

EFE Road Contest 08/06/2021

Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Phoenix), a four-time world champion, claimed his second victory in the 84th Tour de Suisse by winning the third stage, which took place between Lachen and Pavavnau. Championship at a quick start. At a distance of 150 meters, which was impossible for the team to neutralize.

The third stage of the Tour de Suisse, on a 185-kilometre route with the allure of passing through six lakes, once again showed the good moment with the passing of Van der Poel, whose confidence grows day by day as his mind continues to remain. At the Olympics he intends to go in search of gold on a mountain bike.

The Dutchman triumphed at a point where escape was, once again, the champions. First with Frenchman Remy Rochas (Cofidis) and Swiss Claudio Imhof (Switzerland), who spent most of the stage driving the race, and later with big names in the peloton such as France’s Julien Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) or Spain’s Marc Soler (Movistar), who also tried without much success.

Of all the attempts in that final division, the one that was fruitful with more travel was the one that shone, in the absence of nine kilometres, by Even García Cortina (Movistar), whose change of pace surprised the team by leaving alone.

Cortina held out for as long as possible, but with a kilometer left, he was neutralized by a pursuit group who, gritting her teeth and looking at the ground, put in an extra gear to give speed to the race. It was then that Van der Poel seemed to ride the bike a few feet away, thwarted Alaphilippe’s delusions and raised his arms unopposed at Pfaffnau’s goal.

With this victory, Van der Poel snatches the lead captured in the first two stages by Swiss Stefan Kung (Groupama), who happens to be third with a time of four seconds, while Alaphilippe remains in second place. Even Garca Cortina finished sixth with a time of 16 seconds, while Ecuadorean Richard Carapaz (Ineos) was seventh with a time of 17 seconds and Colombian Rigoberto Orn (EF Education-Nepo) tenth with 39.

The Suiza Tower This continues Wednesday with the row over its fourth, 171-kilometer stage, starting from Sankt Orban all the way to Gstaad, with the Category Two port of Sannenmer, ten from the finish line.

Categories [ Clasificaciones completas ]

Stage 3 rating:

1. Matthew van der Poel (NED / Alpecin-Fenix) – 4:24:26

2. Christophe Laporte (FRA / Cofidis) – Mt.

3. Julian Alfelipe (FRA / Deceuninck-Quick Step) – Mt.

4. Michael Matthews (AUS/BikeExchange) – Mt.

5. Maximilian Schachmann (GER / Bora-Hansgrohe) – Mt.

6. Alexander Camp (DEN / Trek-Segafredo) – Mt.

7. Tiesj Benoot (BEL/Dsm) – Mount

8. Omar Friel (ESP / Astana-Premier Tech) – Jebel

9. Anthony Turges (FRA / Total Direct Energy) – Mt.

10. Michael Woods (Canada / Startup Country in Israel) – Mt

General classification:

1. Matthew van der Poel (NED / Alpecin-Fenix) – 8:49:14

2. Julian Alphilippi (FRA / Deceuninck-Quick Step) A 0:01

3. Stefan Kng (SUI / Groupama-FDJ) at 0:04

4. Maximilian Schachmann (GER / Bora-Hansgrohe) A 0:06

5. Mattia Cattaneo (ITA / Deceuninck-Quick Step) 0:13

6. Even Garca Cortina (Spain / Movstar) 0:16

7. Richard Karabaz (ECU / Ineos Grenadiers) A 0:17

8. Nelson Powleys (USA / EF Education-Nebo) A 0:29

9. Andreas Kron (DEN / Lotto-Soudal) 0:37

10. Rigoberto Urn (Cole / EF Education-Nippo) A 0:39

Prxima etapa, 4: Sankt Urban – Gstaad/171 Km.

EFE – EFE Agency – All rights reserved. All types of reproduction are prohibited without written permission from EFE S/A.