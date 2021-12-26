The camera did not record this! Mizika had fun with him before reality even started, the real truth is finally revealed

A violent quarrel broke out between Miss Sofia Una Manić, Sanja Jakic and Ivan Nišković.

The evening was marked by a jealous scene by Ivan, and Sanga tried in every way to get close to Sophia Ona, even trying to seduce her with a kiss.

Sophia was raging all night, and Ivan revealed a secret that no one knew.

– We engaged even before reality began, do not forget about it – told Sophia Uni.

Let us remind you, Sofia Ona and Evan had a hot act two nights ago, when she manually breastfed him in front of the camera, while Sanja was sleeping in the next bed.

