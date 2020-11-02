Size matters, and it holds true for Boston Scott too – maybe not in the way you’d expect. Because for Scott, it was one of the shortest players in NFL history who provided the skills and mindset to get to the starting point for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Scott went from a Louisiana Tech tour to a Draft tour of the sixth round by the Saints to a return to the Eagles (2-4-1) with Miles Sanders injured. Some NFL fans might mention Darren Sproules, another full-back who played for New Orleans and Philadelphia, but Scott brings even more power with his tiny frame. After catching up with the ball in Week 7 against the Giants, Scott will have a chance in Week 8 at Sunday Night Football to light up the reeling Dallas Cowboys (2-5).

Here’s what you need to know about Scott’s height, how it fits in with NFL history and the ways in which Scott’s mansion has used his stature to his advantage.

How tall is Boston Scott?

Scott is officially listed as 5 feet 6 Of eagles. It’s what some would call thick, even though it weighs 203 pounds. Scott 5-6 is the same former Eagles full back Darren Sproules, who was also listed at this height.

As a rookie with the New Orleans Saints, Scott was listed at 5-7, but upon joining the Eagles, that height was adjusted to 5-6. Even at 5-7, Scott was the shortest co-player in the 2018 NFL Draft released by Louisiana Tech.

Who are the shortest NFL players?

Scott ranks among the shortest players in NFL history, at least based on official heights. He, along with Sproles, fellow runner Jackie’s Rodgers and Tarek Cohen, and broad future Deonte Harris, have all come in 5-6. Shorter than that quintet is 5-5 Trindon Holliday, who played mostly as a comeback man during 2010.

The player considered the shortest in NFL history, though, all of these young men won by a few inches. That honor goes to Jack “Soby” Shapiro, who played in one NFL match in 1929 for Staten Island Stapletons. Officially listed 5-1. Soupy attended New York University before being included in the list of five professional matches and appearing in one game. Listed as a full back, Shapiro had no stats recorded in the NFL.

How Boston Scott uses levitation to his advantage

Scott was the college coach, Skip Holtz, son of legendary coach Lou Holtz. After Scott’s college career, Skip quotes a great quote from his father about Scott’s height, according to ESPN.

“There are some people who prefer to run 6 feet back. But as my dad always told me,” If his feet touch the ground, he’s tall enough, “Skip told ESPN.

In the same story, Scott stated that the defenders could not see the dulled rash behind his men. This gives him extra time to read the defense before committing to a specific direction. His steps are often short and choppy, with his little steps helping Scott quickly change direction.

Scott’s height is not equivalent to his running force. Scott was a state champion in high school weightlifting, and he’s not afraid to run right with the bigger defenders who must really be concerned about Scott’s transformation.

There isn’t much anxiety in Scott’s mind about his height. He told ESPN that he doesn’t carry a chip on his shoulder because of non-believers, rather he wants to show it to those in his corner.

Scott said in 2018, “You can go ahead with these types of things. But I do my best to not focus on underestimating, and saying this or that. This is good for motivation. But I do it for the people who believe in me.”

Scott also conveyed a story to NBC Sports Philadelphia earlier this year about his experience playing left-handers up front. Scott said the coaches quickly wanted to dissuade young Scott from continuing to play with the soccer team, so they put him on the left-footed tackle (along with a defensive end), as they expected him to be a superior in the match. The way Scott tells it, he was more than just holding himself.

Scott told NBCSports: “This is where I got to know my work ethic, and how seriously I got to work, because even though I was on a defensive end or an offensive tackle, I was still the best I was going to be. My mind, I knew what I wanted to be, which is a retreat. “

Highlights of Boston Scott

Given Scott’s unique mix of being short for an NFL player but also particularly powerful, his highlight is something worth seeing. Here are a few of his plays with Eagles that really illustrate his combination of size and strength (note: Scott really loves his spinning motion).