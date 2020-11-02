Shipping recap: A defense hits 21 points to lead the Bronco, losing 31-30

Seriously, I seriously hope I don’t have to write this, but here it goes.

Chargers detonated 21-point bullets Bronco Sunday football as quarterback Drew Locke Collide with KJ Hamler’s wide receiver for the landing track to overcome Chargers 31-30 at a mile high. This was the fourth lead of at least 16 points in many matches.

Broncos started the match on attack and was returned to the sideline at the same speed they rushed after the Chargers’ defense forced a quick three. After only three plays, Herbert’s lower body was injured as he tried to scroll deep Galen Guyton And the Justin Simons He was able to undermine the throw to intercept the momentum shift early.

Once again, the defense fortified. Denver had zero yards in the next three games and had to kick in the field goal to take a 3–0 lead. Teams met in five rounds and spin on landing bolts over the next six engines before Justin Herbert Success Kenan Allen For the first landing in the game on a nice side arm throw.

At the Chargers’ Next Offensive Command, they went 80 yards six plays before heading Herbert with a two-yard drop to the UDFA full-back. Gabby bring out At the back of the end zone to raise the score to 14-3 15 seconds before halftime, all before the shipper is set to get the ball after the break.

Halfway through, the Chargers ‘defense had halted the Broncos’ attack on a pair of first touchdowns and only two hours of rush. It was reminiscent of last week’s inaugural effort against Jaguar They did not allow it to be completed for the first time until the second quarter.

The Shipper took advantage of the first half break and were able to smash the first half break through the scoring engines, as they opened the second half with 10 matches and 75 yards culminating in receiving an incredible one-handed drop from Herbert to Mike Williams In the back corner of the end zone. After forcing the Broncos to participate in sixth in the match, Bolts managed to score another field goal to take their lead to 17 before just over seven minutes in the third quarter.

But then … the momentum shifted. After Broncos squeezed almost anything on the ground during the first 39 minutes of the match, he ran back Philip Lindsey He zapped through a small, high pucker-pike trying to step in before Nasser Adderley Before it beat the rest of the defense with a score of 55 yards. Before that play, Lindsay He had three chariots in one yard.

After a kick in Los Angeles, Drew Locke made his first fatal mistake in the game, casting a bad look at the Rookie Jerry Judy Jenkins picked him up as a bouncy who brought him 23 yards back to the Denver 24 yard streak.

In a frustrating manner, Herbert returned the ball to the right-back to the Broncos after a low pass to Williams Who was not able to wrestle the ball away from the corner back Bryce Callahan.

Locke and Broncos took advantage of the sudden change and took advantage of the 80-yard attack in nine plays before reaching a tight end. Albert Okwigpunam At the back of the end zone is to shrink the lead in chargers to 24-14.

In the drive that followed, the bolts gained a bit of their momentum again with a field goal from 46 yards Michael Badgley – His second shift of the day – to increase lead to 13.

The Broncos, who somehow admirably reversed the scenario in the second half offensively, made only two plays to go 75 yards for the third time in the match. The quick score was supported by a rather unnecessary rough penalty kick and Adderley’s slide on the eventual touchdown pass to wide receiver Daishon Hamilton.

Herbert and Bolts responded well to the increasing pressure on their next offensive possession. They were able to take five minutes of time, but the promising leadership was suddenly obliterated by Hunter Henry’s “crack block” penalty. The taut tip happened to properly cut the cannons Sam Tiffy They threw an elbow at him and instantly created a flag. Herbert couldn’t pinpoint anything from that point, as he was eating a sack before finding Henry for a 13-yard gain in third and twenty-second places. Badgley He switched his third field goal at night to make a more comfortable lead 30-24.

Did not matter.

With only one lead to win the game to his name, Drew Locke escorted the Broncos attack down the field 81 yards in 14 plays. In the fourth and fourth, Brandon Faison – Who was injured Casey Hayward – Called for a penalty entering a pass that closed it all on Denver in one, Locke took the snap and ran straight before Hammler struck near the touchline during the chase Tifogen Campbell He couldn’t do anything but watch as he dragged down the aisle. The plus point was good, and sealed the demise of the chargers.

Bolts dropped to 2-5 and they likely saw all of their qualifying chances defeated. Broncos shifts 3-4 causing shipper to bounce back downstairs in Western Asia.