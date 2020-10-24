The Big Rocky Road is back in football

The day before its first launch in 2020, the Big Ten Conference was still revealing the rules for a soccer season that had been postponed, revived, truncated and threatened in efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the conference Advertise The “no-contest” rule for matches was canceled if team members tested positive for the virus – which seemed inevitable because the schedule contained no weeks of farewell, and thus, no room for maneuver for last-minute changes. The intention is to play nine games in nine weeks to catch up with the three Power Five conferences that have already begun.

But just over a month ago, no one thought the Big Ten – made up of 14 schools across the Midwest and Northeast – was scheduled to start soccer Friday night, with the University of Illinois at the University of Wisconsin even at home state team fourth in The country has had a per capita number of cases over the past seven days, and the first among states to have the Big Ten programs.

“I enjoy soccer while I can’t go to class – somehow, it’s good that we have this one thing that unites,” said Ann Eisman, a sophomore in Wisconsin who lives in an apartment in Madison. “At the same time, the timing seems a bit short.”