The Bahraini Prime Minister dies at the age of 8444 mins ago Dawn Davis
Dubai, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Bahrain’s Emir Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, one of the world’s longest-serving prime ministers who led the island nation’s government for decades and survived the 2011 Arab Spring protests that demanded his ouster over corruption allegations, has passed away. Wednesday. He was 84 years old.
The state-run Bahrain News Agency announced his death, saying he was receiving treatment at the Mayo Clinic in the United States, without further details. Mayo Clinic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Twitter fan. Beer specialist. Entrepreneur. General pop culture nerd. Music trailblazer. Problem solver. Bacon evangelist. Foodaholic.