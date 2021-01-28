The ATP Cup 2021 Live On Sky – Schedule, TV & Broadcast | Tennis News

Right before the Australian Open, the ATP Cup will take place from February 2 to 6. Sky presents the popular team quiz live on TV and broadcast – all info!

When and where will the ATP Cup 2021 be held?

The $ 7.5 million ATP Cup will be held this year in abbreviated form from February 2 to 6. The game will be played in Melbourne only. More precisely in Melbourne Park in the stadiums of the Australian Open, which begins immediately after.

The group stageFeb 2-4

The semi-finalsFeb 5th

ConclusionFeb 6

Alexander Zverev will meet Serbia and Canada with the German tennis team in the ATP Cup. © Imago



Which countries and teams are competing in the ATP Cup?

A total of 12 countries will compete in the 2021 ATP Cup. Germany have faced a lot, in addition to Canada, they should play against defending champion Serbia with Novak Djokovic. The draw resulted in the following groups:

Group A: Serbia, GermanyCanada

Group B: Spain, Greece, Australia

Group C.: Austria, Italy, France

Group D.: Russia, Argentina, Japan













3:44



The defending champion German tennis team will face Serbia and Novak Djokovic in the ATP Cup group matches in Australia. Sky Patrik Kühnen expert for the draw. (Duration: 3:44 minutes)



The ATP Cup 2021 Live broadcast on Sky

sky I mentioned at the station Sky Sport 1 Every day live from the ATP Cup and broadcast all the day and night sessions as well as all matches with direct German participation The parallel semi-finals will be shown on February 5 at Conference by Sky.

All matches will be broadcast with German participation with German commentary. In addition to Marcel Minnert and Sasha Ross, Patrick Konin will provide his assessment as an expert and co-commentator in all German games.

Send From 11:30 pm to 2 pm German time. The daily Australian session takes place from 11:30 pm until 6 am German time, thus coinciding with the German overnight session. The Australian night session starts at 6 AM and ends at 2 PM German time.

Broadcasting Times Group Stage ATP Cup 2021 Broadcast Day time Faces .. gets done Mo, February 1. – Dee, February 2. 23:30 – 2:00 Austria – Italy, first person Dee, February 2. 2:00 – 4:00 Austria – Italy, second person Dee, February 2. 4:00 – 6:00 Austria – Italy, my husband Dee, February 2. 6:00 – 14:00 conference Feb 2 – Mi Feb 3. 23:30 – 2:00 Germany – Canada, first person Wednesday 3 February. 2:00 – 4:00 Germany – Canada, second person Wednesday 3 February. 4:00 – 6:00 Germany – Canada, my husband Wednesday 3 February. 6:00 – 14:00 conference Feb 3 – DU, Feb 4. 23:30 – 2:00 Germany – Serbia, first person Do, February 4th. 2:00 – 4:00 Germany – Serbia, second person Do, February 4th. 4:00 – 6:00 Germany – Serbia, my husband Do, February 4th. 6:00 – 14:00 conference

Watch the ATP Cup 2021 with Germany in a live broadcast

Sky customers with the Sports Package can use the ATP Cup as normal Heaven go Follow in the live broadcast. But tennis fans who don’t have a traditional Sky subscription can also be there live. With us Flexible flow service Sky Ticket Easily stream top live sports You can cancel monthly.

