The air quality in the 7 cities of Haryana remains “severe” – Chandigarh

Air quality in seven cities in Haryana remained “severe” while the AQI index in nine cities was “very bad” on Sunday, according to the Central Committee for Pollution Control (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded for three cities as ‘poor’.

According to the CPCB, the air quality in Gurugram, Faridabad, Dharuhera, Fatehabad, Jind, Kaithal and Panipat was “severe” with AQI levels exceeding 400.

An AQI between 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, and 101 to 200 is average. However, the AQI of between 201 to 300 is classified as poor, and from 301 to 400 is extremely poor and crosses into the extreme zone at 401.

Ambala, Piywani and Balual recorded an air quality index of "poor" while the air quality in the Panchkula was "moderate".

Two days after announcing a complete ban on the sale of firecrackers in the state, Prime Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Sunday that the state government has now decided to “allow people to sell and detonate fireworks for only two hours in Diwali.”

“The decision was taken in light of the high levels of pollution and adherence to the guidelines issued by the National Green Court regarding it,” said a spokesperson, quoting Khattar, who was interacting with reporters in Doltapur village in Fatehabad.

“The prime minister said that people can only set off fireworks for two hours on Diwali in the state,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, Khattar announced a complete ban on the sale of fireworks in the state to prevent air pollution.