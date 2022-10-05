The agreement was signed between Uniurb and the American Study Center: Below are the services provided to students

by ENRICO MASCILLI MIGLIORINI

Urbino – The agreement between the University of Urbino and the Center for American Studies in Rome is officially active. Good news for Uniurb students interested in American history and literature, who will have access to new courses, the entire digital archive and also the opportunity to study or attend the headquarters of the Centre, the 17th century Palazzo Mattei in the center of Rome..

A two-year agreement was signed by the university president Giorgio Calgini By the director of the study center Roberto Sgala, Newly appointed after his experience as a State Department executive, in the presence of the Anglo-American culture professor Alessandra Calanci, who received his first undergraduate scholarship from Centro Studi in Rome. Three new courses are active immediately: libraries and bibliography, management of cultural institutes and the use of information technology documentation techniques. The Center then allows Urbino students to attend its courses and seminars, especially the courses of American literature, history, literature and culture, which are organized each year with the Association for North American Studies (Aisna) and with the Embassy of the United States of America.

Energy Saving – Five Tips from the University of Urbino against Expensive Bills

Rector Calcignini opened his speech by asking what Urbino could do for the centre, immediately suggesting close collaboration with the many seminars organized by the university. “The goal is to promote Urbino to the world, we did it some time ago with the help of the municipality and today another step in that direction is being signed,” he told Aula Magna microphones in Saffi Road. Roberto Sgala takes the path and declares: “I am from March and I particularly wanted Urbino to be in the Study Center network. Our library is part of the WorldCat system, a network of 500,000 libraries around the world that brings together all available archives. Of course, I don’t know how much a chemistry student is interested in American literature But that’s all there is to it if they want to.”

Towards FGCULT2022 – Agnes Pini: “Stay power in the face of social threats”

Alessandra Calanchi also adds: “It is true that Rome is far and not easy to reach, but please go to the center and do not stop and visit the online archive.” “In full globalization, I certainly am not asking you to go to America for a thesis – and he continues – and on the contrary, I am in favor of the online presence / mixed presence system, which last year allowed us to do their work at the Urbino award with my students. But I remember When I first arrived at the library and it was love at first sight: Now that you’re on this side of the chair I tell you it’s time to visit the center, don’t miss this opportunity.”