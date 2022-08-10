Thanks to Frankfurt pro Hrustic: Australia hopes to get a ticket to the World Cup in Qatar after beating the UAE

Thanks to the goals of two pros earning their living in Germany, Australia saved their chance to take part in the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year. In the playoff match of the Asian qualifiers, the Australian team defeated the United Arab Emirates 2-1 (0-0) in Al Rayyan on Tuesday evening. Ads

Jackson Irvine gave second-tier FC St. Pauli the lead for the Australians (53th minute). Cayo Canedo equalized shortly afterwards (57th place). After a few missed chances, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Agden Hrocic (84th place) scored a goal for Sokeros who were jubilant at the finish.

On June 13, the Australians will battle Peru – fifth in the South American qualifiers – in the Intercontinental Ranking for 31st place out of 32 World Cup tickets. For Australia, it will be their sixth World Cup appearance after 1974, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 – and their fifth, respectively.

The final World Cup entrant will be decided on June 14 between Costa Rica (North and Central America/Caribbean) and New Zealand (Oceania) at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The winner of this match goes to Group E with Germany, Spain and Japan. The winner of the match against Australia-Peru moves to Group D with defending champions France, Denmark and Tunisia.

[Anzeige] Never miss a match in the Bundesliga: check out current broadcast offers here wow / sky And the dazn.