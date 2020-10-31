Tesla is pushing a new Beta update for autonomous driving, says Elon Musk, that could cut interventions by a third

Tesla has started pushing a new software update under its fully autonomous Beta program, and CEO Elon Musk says it may actually reduce driver interventions by a third.

It’s been less than two weeks since then Tesla begins pushing the first version of its “fully autonomous” feature. It is in beta for some users.

as we mentioned before , Tesla has already collected a large amount of data Of her test fleet and now she’s using it to improve the system.

Yesterday, Tesla started pushing a new 2020.40.8.12 software update for owners who have access to FSD beta and have reported a smoother experience with the AI ​​driving ability.

CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to say the update could reduce driver interference by up to 33%:

We primarily measure this in the probability of interference. This update addressed several issues, resulting in maybe about 1/3 of fewer interventions. Many improvements consist of fixing silly bugs versus eureka’s major moments. True for most of the beta versions in my experience. “

As mentioned earlier, although Tesla calls the system “fully autonomous”, it actually requires the driver to keep his hands on the steering wheel and be ready to take control.

Tesla can learn from these interventions to help its neural networks improve in future updates.

Musk says the auto maker plans to push new updates every 5 to 10 days leading to the broader version of a fully autonomous driving beta in the US later this year.

The CEO warns that faults will never reach zero, but Tesla hopes it will get low enough to be safer than humans, and thus, they will be able to remove the limitations of driver supervision:

“Errors will never be zero, but at some point the probability of error will be much lower than the probability of error occurring in the average human.”

Musk previously said that Tesla may reach that goal by the end of 2020, but now it appears that this is unlikely to happen with the FSD beta release only for a wider release in December and that version is still expected to rely heavily on the driver’s attention.

The new software update released last night also comes with refreshed UI with new visualizations:

