Tesla has stopped selling the Model 3 for $ 35,000 with a new update for 2021

Tesla has stopped selling the $ 35,000 version of the Model 3 altogether, which has been somewhat out of reach since its launch, with the new 2021 update.

Long before the Model 3 was introduced, CEO Elon Musk promised that it would be the electric car for the masses with a starting price of $ 35,000.

While Tesla achieved massive production of the Model 3, the $ 35,000 price point remained elusive.

This price point has been mentioned repeatedly by Tesla over the years and in 2019 the automaker finally launched the Model 3 Standard Range for $ 35,000 – fulfilling a promise that was made long ago and proved the doubters wrong.

However, the car maker Step away from the product a few months after launching it.

It stopped listing the $ 35,000 Model 3 version or even producing it, but to still be able to say it makes $ 35,000 from the Model 3 as promised, it will sell the Model 3 Standard Range Plus (now $ 38,000) and software – blocking some features at a $ 3,000 off. :

“Due to the popularity of Standard Plus for the standard, we have made a decision to streamline our production processes to better optimize cost, reduce complexity, and streamline operations. As a result, the 3 Standard will now be a limited software version of Standard Plus, and we are removing it from our online ordering list, which only means To obtain it, customers will need to contact us or visit any one of the hundreds of Tesla stores.

The $ 35,000 “off the list” Model 3 has been available to Tesla buyers over the past year and a half, and some owners have already done the process and bought the Tesla Model 3 for $ 35,000.

Electrek has now learned that Tesla has decided not to do this anymore for new Model 3 vehicles. – At least for this time.

Sources familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla informed its employees that they were not allowed to “downgrade” the new 2021 Model 3 cars to “Standard Range” and sell them for $ 35,000.

They are still allowed to limit software features in the 2020 Model 3 Standard Range Plus cars that are still in stock and sell to customers as a 3 Standard Range Model for $ 35,000, but not New 2021 model 3That comes with new features.

This ‘off the list’ thing was always weird to me.

Tesla clearly does not want to sell this version of the car otherwise, it will be listed as an option in its component like any other version.

Why though? I can’t tell, but to me, it just sounded like they just wanted to make the point that they actually sold a Model 3 for $ 35,000 as promised.

Now they’re moving away from that too?

However, they can change that in the future.

Demand may be high at the moment for the 2021 Model 3 and Tesla doesn’t want to sell it with a lower overall margin like the standard software-limited range until it reaches low demand for it.

For what it’s worth, I can see them let the rating down again on the new Model 3 sometime next year.

Usually, we'd have asked Tesla about the situation to get some clarity, but as we had previously informed us, they are

