Tennis, Zverev: On a historic night shift in Acapulco, Alexander Zverev took the first step in his mission to defend his title. At 4.54 a.m. local time, the top-seeded German reached the round of 16 with a score of 3:6, 7:6 (12:10), 6:2 in the first round against American Jenson Broxby – there was no match at the level of the round that ended in late time. After the memorable match, Zverev said: “I’m glad I won and I’m a part of history. It was a great fight, a great match. I hope many more follow this week.”

The previous record was set by Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) and Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) in the 2008 Australian Open to finish at 4:34 am. Zverev’s match in Mexico began shortly after 1.30 a.m. local time, with both of the previous two matches in the evening session breaking the three-hour mark. Olympic champion Zverev, who had to save two match balls in the second set, now meets Peter Gojowczyk of Munich after his success. Gojowczyk, who slipped into the main draw as the lucky loser, beat Brandon Nakashima (USA) 6-4, 6-4. On the other hand, Oscar Otti of Cologne was eliminated after losing 6-2 6-4 to Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta (No. 8).

Zverev acted cautiously in the first set against Broxby, who took a big jump in the rankings last year, and attacked his opponent with solid returns. In the second round it was a well-balanced match at a high level, in which Zverev needed very strong nerves. Then, at a late hour, the match developed more and more into a sports drama, which was eventually won by the first German.

Football, Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer is back on the training ground, while Thomas Muller will miss Bayern Munich for the time being: As the German record champion announced on Monday afternoon, the 32-year-old striker has tested positive for the coronavirus. Bayern Munich said it is doing well. This is Muller’s second infection – on February 11, 2021, the virus was first detected in the 2014 world champion during the Club World Cup in Qatar. Meanwhile, national goalkeeper Neuer ran for the first time on Monday, 15 days after undergoing knee surgery, at the training ground in Sabinerstrasse. The 35-year-old unexpectedly had to undergo an operation on the meniscus of his right knee the day after the match against RB Leipzig (3-2) on 5 February. It is still unclear when Neuer can play again.

Motorsports, DTM: David Schumacher, son of former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher, is driving the DTM this year. The 20-year-old, who last raced in Formula 3, will drive a Mercedes-AMG for Team Winward Racing. “There are worlds between the two car classes,” David Schumacher said in a statement. He will complete the first test drive of his new car on Wednesday in Portimão in the Algarve. Realize that he must learn a lot in order to survive. “My goal for the first year is to get a feel for the race car and to absorb many of the important details of the DTM,” he said.

FIFA: After Max Kroes and Marvin Friedrich, FC Union Berlin with the next best performance of the summer will lose. Midfielder Grisha Brommel returns to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim for the next season, in which he played from 2013 to 2015. This was surprisingly announced by both clubs on Monday. The 27-year-old midfielder came to Al-Ittihad from Karlsruer in 2017 and was promoted to the Bundesliga with the Berlin players in 2019. “I’ve lived a lot with Al-Ittihad – the club, the fans and the staff – in recent years. Together we have risen, fulfilling our dream of The German Bundesliga and then we qualified for Europe.This special time left a deep impression on me and his will. “This season, Brommel has appeared in 19 out of 23 league games and scored four goals,” said Brommel.

The farewell announcement hits Köpenicker at a difficult time. The gap left by Cruz (Wolfsburg) and Friedrich (Borussia Mönchengladbach) has not been closed in the winter transfer window. For the first time in nearly two years, Irons suffered three consecutive defeats in the German League and did not score a goal. Soon after the start of the season, the departure of Robert Andreich to Bayer Leverkusen had to be compensated.