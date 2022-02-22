Hockey – German hockey player won his fourth victory in South Africa – sport

Live from dpa news channel

Buchfström/South Africa (DPA) – Germany’s men’s hockey team also won their fourth and final game in the South African Pro League. The renewed team of new national coach Andre Henning celebrated a 3-1 (2-0) win over the home side at Potchefstrom.

Christopher Rohr (11 minutes / seven metres), Malt Hewig (28 / seven metres) and Paul Kaufmann (46) scored goals for Germany, which climbed to second place in the current professional league table. Previously there were two wins over France 3-2 4-2 and a 6-1 win over South Africa at the same venue.

France and South Africa have moved into the field of nine in the world’s best hockey league for Australia and New Zealand. Both teams from Oceania have had to cancel their participation in the current season due to the coronavirus-related travel restrictions imposed by their government.

