Tennis: Roger Federer gives his image to promote tourism in Switzerland, in crisis

TheThe Swiss National Tourist Office (Suisse Tourisme) announced Monday its alliance with the biggest Swiss celebrities, Tennis player Roger Federer, who is participating in promotions in a country Where, as in many other countries, visits have decreased due to the epidemic.

The tennis player Basel will be the new ‘Tourism Ambassador’ for Switzerland, and promotion is in Posters and videos are the main attractions of the countryEspecially its natural treasures, in a campaign that will first reach European and American cities in April, and then spread to different parts of Asia.

It may interest you:Heat and humidity affected Jack Draper in the Miami Masters 1000: he collapsed midway through the match

“I have traveled all over the world, but my favorite place is still Switzerland. It is the country I miss the most when I travelFederer stressed in a statement announcing his new responsibility.

“The cooperation is exemplary, because Switzerland and its well-preserved nature have played a role in Federer’s extraordinary career,” he added. The director of Swiss tourism, Martin Nidegger.

Foreign tourists stayed overnight in Switzerland hotels A decrease of 66% due to the impact the epidemic has sufferedAccording to the Federal Statistical Office.