Tennis News: Dominic Kupfer wins the opening Masters match in Madrid | Tennis News

Tennis pro Dominic Kupfer survived in the first round at the masters of clay courts in Madrid.

The 27-year-old won from Furtwangen in a 6: 4, 6: 4 ratio against American Reilly Opelka who is 2.11 meters tall. In his second match, the world number 53, who last failed in Munich in the late final, meets Jean-Lennard Struve (Warstein), with Fernando Verdasco (Spain) or Christian Garen (Chile / No.16).

Sky broadcasts Masters channel from Madrid live on TV every day and additional stadiums are broadcast live on skysport.de and in the Sky Sport app.

Zverev against Chachanov or Nishikori

Kupfer is the second German in the second round of the tournament, which took home 2.5 million euros. Alexander Zverev (Hamburg / No.5) is still waiting for his opponent after saying goodbye at the start: the winner of the 2018 tournament will have the closest opportunity on Wednesday at the earliest with either Russian Karen Chachanov or former top ten player Kei Nishikori (Japan) to do.

Struff did not play a match the day after his recent defeat in Munich. The German second seed, who improved by four places to 40 in the world rankings, meets finalist Alexei Bopyrin (Australia) in Madrid. Should he win, Struve could await a duel with 14th-placed youngster Yannick Sener (Italy).

Sports Information Service (SID)