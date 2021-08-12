Tennis: Nadal and Williams injured

Nadal canceled his ATP Masters debut in Toronto and the tournament in Cincinnati at short notice due to a foot injury. This is not the message I wanted to convey. But I have pain in my feet and I am not allowed to compete. I hope to see you in Toronto in a couple of years,” the 35-year-old said on Instagram while presenting the tournament in Canada. Organizers in Cincinnati later stated that Nadal would not play there either immediately after the Toronto event.

After a first-round farewell, the 20-time Grand Slam winner was supposed to play against Lloyd Harris in Toronto. After a two-month hiatus from the tournament, Nadal last lost in Washington in the round of 16 to South Africa. Until then he complained of foot problems. Nadal recently left the Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Williams: “I’ll be back on the pitch soon”

In addition, former world number one Serena Williams (39) will not start in Cincinnati (August 14-22) at the WTA Championships. The 23-time Grand Slam winner still suffers from a knee injury she sustained at Wimbledon that already led to her quitting the Olympics. “Unfortunately I will not be playing in the West and South Open. “I plan to get back on the field very soon,” said Williams, whose sister Venus Williams has also retired. Meanwhile, Australian Wimbledon winner Ashleigh Barty and two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka will play ( Japan).