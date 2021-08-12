Hackers have returned a third of the funds from the largest robbery in the history of cryptocurrency

The company that was attacked said the hackers behind one of the largest cryptocurrency heists ever have returned more than a third of the $613 million worth of cryptocurrency they stole.

poly meshA decentralized financial platform that facilitates direct transactions, announced on Twitter that $260 million in stolen funds have been returned, but $353 million is still missing, Bezlive reports.

The company, which allows users to exchange digital currencies, said on Tuesday that it had been hacked and called on the perpetrators to return the stolen funds, threatening to file a lawsuit.

Hackers have exploited a vulnerability in digital contracts used by the Poly Network to move assets between different blockchains, according to blockchain forensic firm Chainalysis.

The person claiming to have hacked the hack said she did it “for fun” and that she wanted to “expose the vulnerability” before others could use it, according to the blockchain technology analytics firm.Ellipticity and analysis“.

The alleged hacker wrote that “there was always a plan” to return the money, adding that he was not too interested in the money.

Neither the hackers nor the hackers were identified, and Reuters was unable to verify the authenticity of the messages.

The theft is one of the largest in the history of decentralized platforms for financial transactions in cryptocurrency, surpassing the attack of hackers on the platform.”accidentalBased in Tokyo in 2018, $530 million in bitcoins were stolen.

The Gok exchange, also based in Tokyo, crashed in 2014 after losing half a billion dollars in bitcoin.

Photo: shutterstock

attack on poly mesh It comes as losses from theft, hacking and fraud related to decentralized finance (DeFi) have reached record levels, according to crypto intelligence firm CipherTrace.

However, with 600 million dollars, the recent theft outweighed the 474 million dollars in criminal losses it caused encryption They said they were registered by the entire DeFi sector from January to July. The thefts demonstrated the dangers of a largely unregulated sector and could attract the attention of regulators.



