Tennis: Kerber splits from coach Peltz | NDR.de – Sports

As of: 08.11.2021 6:12 PM German tennis player Angelique Kerber and her longtime coach, Turbin Peltz, have split for the third time. Kerber confirmed this in an interview with her sponsor on Monday.

“I am very grateful for our time together and for everything we experienced and achieved as a team,” said the 33-year-old, without going into the exact circumstances of the separation. “For me, the start of the season in Australia will be about getting back where I left off. After Turpin left the team, it also means I want to take on more responsibility,” the Kiel native explained.

Two Grand Slam titles with Peltz

With Peltz, whom she has known since a young age, Kerber won two of her three Grand Slam titles and climbed to the top of the world rankings in 2016. The 44-year-old took care of the tennis player from 2004 to 2013, and then again from 2014 to the end of 2017. The most recent is from the end of July 2020. In their third stage together, Kerber won the turf tournament in Bad Homburg last June. At Wimbledon, where she triumphed under Belgian Wim Fisset in 2018, Kerber reached the semi-finals.

‘We can look back in a positive way’

In the world rankings, she was able to return to the top ten last week. “I can look back on last season positively,” Kerber said. “I invested a lot of strength and energy to get to where I am now.” Kerber’s season ended a week before Germany’s preliminary round at the Billie Jean King Cup in Prague.