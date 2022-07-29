Tennis in Beldistingen: Australian Jamie Forlis wants to win the tournament

Jaimee Fourlis is the highest rated player of the tournament in Bildechingen and she wants to live up to that. Photo: Wagner





Australian Jaimee Fourlis is ranked 151st in the world. She has the highest rating among all the players at this year’s AHG BMW Cup in Bildchengen. But she doesn’t let that put her under pressure.

“Of course everyone here is doing their best to beat me. We are all here to win. But I also know that my good standings have a reason.”







Qualification for the quarter-finals

Yesterday, the 22-year-old played an exciting match against Estonian Jelena Maligina. For a while, it looked as if the favorites could be eliminated from the tournament before the quarter-finals. I lost the first set 4:6 and won the second set 6:4. “I had a very strong opponent. That was definitely a challenge for me. I’m glad I was able to turn the score.” She won the last set 6-0. This qualified her to the quarter-finals. On Friday afternoon will compete with German Ella Seidl.

Support from the Horber community

Forless plays tennis all over the world. She loves to travel and learn about different people and new cultures. “It’s my first time here at Horb and I really love it. The facility is great, the food tastes great and the people from the tennis club are very hospitable. You can also count on the organization running smoothly here.”

I also positively noticed that people from all over the area come to watch the tennis matches. “It’s good to play in front of a lot of people and to have fun. It’s great to see that so many people are interested in it.”

always summer

Jamie Forless herself is from Melbourne. She hasn’t been home for 14 weeks, which is why she is so happy to feel so welcome. In the summer you play tournaments in Australia, and in the winter you spend a lot of time in Europe. “Because of the reversed seasons, I always have summer,” the Australian says happily.











For now, she’s still traveling with her coach, but soon she’ll be on her own. Because he will soon return to his homeland in Serbia. For Fourlis himself, it’s also a good port of call between leagues when it just isn’t worth returning to Australia. “Flights to Serbia are very cheap,” she laughs. “It’s the perfect place to leave my luggage.”

international friendships

However, Forless does not feel lonely even when she is traveling alone. “It’s always a great opportunity to meet new people. You don’t have a choice. I’ve made friends all over the world through tennis that will last beyond the sport.”

The goal is to be in the top 100

Next is the tournament in Hechingen. “Hopefully there will be another chance to see the area here,” Jimmy Furless said. “So far I’ve been mainly on the field.”

Tennis is her life. That’s why Fourlis is on the road all year long and plays tournaments all over the world. Her defense of the AHG BMW Cup in Bildechingen is clear: “I want to win.” And your ultimate goal? “To ultimately be among the top 100 in the world rankings.”



