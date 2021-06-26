Tennis icon Serena Williams surrenders due to injury

With 23 Grand Slam victories, Serena Williams is one of the best tennis players of all time. Ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, the American player has injury concerns.

Shortly before the start of the Australian Open, tennis star Serena Williams canceled the semi-finals of the preparatory tournament in Melbourne. On Friday, the WTA announced the withdrawal of the 39-year-old American player due to an injury to her right shoulder.

First tournament since the French Open

The 23-time Grand Slam winner had previously won the quarter-final against compatriot Danielle Collins 6:2, 4:6, 10:6. Your semi-final opponent, Australian world number one Ashleigh Barty, now moves into the final without Fighting.

Appearing at the Yarra Valley Classic was Serena Williams’ first tournament since she resigned due to Achilles tendon problems at the French Open at the end of September 2020 and was aimed at preparing for the Australian Open. In the Grand Slam tournament, which begins on Monday, Serena Williams will face Swabian Laura Sigmund in the first round.