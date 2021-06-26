Swimming pool, clubs and private meetings: this relaxation is valid from Monday in the Karlsruhe region

“Normal” daily life will soon come in handy in many regions of Baden-Württemberg: from next Monday, June 28, a new regulation on the coronavirus will apply in Baden-Württemberg. The state government has adapted and simplified the changes to a more relaxed infection process, according to a statement from the state department Friday night.

Above all, regions with an incidence of 10 can look forward to far-reaching relief: among other things, it will again be possible to hold private meetings with up to 25 people from any number of households. Clubs are also allowed to open.

This is also good news for the fan-like city: in the Karlsruhe region, the 7-day infection rate on Friday evening was 1.6, in the region currently 3.4.

A large number of leisure and shopping activities have been relaxed even earlier: in sports and in cultural institutions such as museums and libraries as well as in retail, all restrictions are lifted when less than 35 occur. This also includes swimming pools and amusement parks.

“Clear limits in case of increasing numbers”

The four levels of infection at a glance:

  • Occurrence level 1 is when the seven-day incidence in a city or region reaches a value of no more than 10
  • Incidence level 2 is when the seven-day incidence in a city or region reaches a value above 10 and at most 35
  • Incidence level 3 is when the seven-day incidence in a city or region reaches a value above 35 and 50 at most
  • Incidence level 4 is when the seven-day incidence in a city or region reaches a value above 50
