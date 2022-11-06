Tennis – Doubles: Krawietz and Mies go their separate ways – Sports

Berlin (AFP) – Successful German tennis duo Kevin Krawetz and Andreas Mies will go their separate ways in the future.

A day after losing the semi-finals at the Masters in Paris and the associated loss to the ATP Finals in Turin, the 32-year-old Mays and his partner, who was two years younger than him, announced their separation on Sunday. “After 4 unforgettable years, it’s time to start a new chapter,” Miss wrote on Instagram. In the new year that will start in Australia with John Pearce (Australia), Kraweitz decided to continue down this path with Tim Putz (Frankfurt/Main).

Kevin Krawetz also wrote on Instagram: “Our journey is coming to an end this year. It’s hard to describe what happened.” Krawietz/Mies won the French Open in 2019 and 2020. As young children, they both dreamed of turning match point and lifting a big trophy. “The fact that it would be Rolandgarros and that twice in a row was beyond our imaginations,” Mays wrote.

This year, the doubles were eliminated early from the Australian Grand Slam (round of 16), the French Open (the first round) and the US Open (the second round) and only reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon. In the Davis Cup, Mies played with Pütz and played a key role in the lead.

“We helped each other achieve (almost) all dreams and goals, celebrate victories together and deal with defeats,” Mays wrote. Since the first joint tournament in 2017, a “successful partnership and even more important: a camaraderie” has emerged. “What we have achieved together, no one can take away from us.” “Good luck brother next season and I hope there won’t be too many matches, even just in the final,” Krawitz said goodbye.

