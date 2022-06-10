Tennis: ATP announces far-reaching reforms

Status: 09.06.2022 10:45 PM

In men’s professional tennis there will be major changes to the tournament schedule next year. The premiums will also be adjusted.

In addition, future earnings are divided equally between tournaments and players. This was announced by the professional organization ATP. The reform plans identified after two years of negotiations are summarized under the heading “ OneVision The second phase is scheduled to follow.

Expanding the number of participants in the Masters tournaments

The point is to expand to five tournaments in the Masters Series, the second-highest category after the Grand Slams in Australia, Paris, Wimbledon and New York. As in the past in Indian Wells and Miami, USA, starting next year, there will be 96 participants in Madrid, Rome and Shanghai instead of the previous 56. To this end, the tournaments, some of which also involve women at the same time, will be extended from eight to twelve days.

In 2025, the Masters will be held in Canada, where Montreal and Toronto are played alternately, and in Cincinnati also with larger fields.

Prize money should increase

Prize money at these events is scheduled to increase by 35 percent from 2022 to 2025. In addition, at the end of the year, 30 professionals instead of the twelve will be able to enjoy bonuses and up to 140 professionals will benefit from the new dividend, which Depends on the economic success of individual tournaments. This should be communicated to professionals in a transparent manner.

In addition, it is planned to increase revenue through increased data marketing. In previous years, players from lower regions won tournaments Grand Salam Already get bigger prize money for the first rounds so they can make a better living from tennis.

In the second phase of reforms, the ATP is seeking more joint efforts with the women’s professional organization, the ITF and four Grand Slam tournaments.

Source: sportschau.de