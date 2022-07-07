Tennis at Wimbledon: Nadal makes the semi-final perfect

Status: 06.07.2022 21:04

With an indomitable fighting spirit, Rafael Nadal blocked the Wimbledon final on Wednesday (6 July 2022) and reached the semi-finals of the classic turf for the eighth time. Nadal only beat Taylor Fritz of the United States in the fifth set tiebreak after over four hours 3:6, 7:5, 3:6, 7:5 and 7:6 (10:6).

“I’m honestly enjoying these matches. It was a tough afternoon against a great player.” Nadal said. There was something wrong with the abdominal area. “I had to serve something different. There were moments when I thought I couldn’t finish the match.”

Previously, Simona Halep from Romania easily reached the semi-finals. The 30-year-old confirmed her position as one of the favorites on Wednesday (07/06/2022) with 6:2, 6:4 in just 63 minutes against Amanda Anisimova of the United States.

Women’s Quarter-finals

Quarter-finals men

Halep took the serve off her opponent four times and lost shortly before the end. Halep won the tournament the last time she competed in 2019 and has not dropped a set in five matches this year.

Semi-final against Rybakina

In the top four, Halep will meet Jelena Rybakina from Kazakhstan. Rybakina fought back hard in 4:6, 6:2, 6:3 against unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia.

The other semi-final match will be played by German tennis player Tatiana Maria against world number two Anas Jabeur of Tunisia.

In a high-profile match, Tatiana Maria defeated her teammate Jules Niemeyer and now meets Anas Jabeur of Tunisia.

Kyrgios has reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon for the first time

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon for the first time in his career. The 27-year-old defeated Cristian Garin of Chile, who was also unseeded, 6:4, 6:3, 7:6 (7:5) and showed a largely focused performance. After 2:11 hours he converted his first match point after fouling his opponent’s backhand. Kyrgios now gets it with 22x Big bangs-For the championship winner Nadal.